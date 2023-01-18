Banner Capital Bank welcomes new Commercial Loan Officer
Banner Capital Bank would like to welcome Claire Snyder as their new Commercial Loan Officer and Vice President for their Cheyenne Branch.
Claire Snyder comes to Banner Capital Bank with 15 years of banking and lending experience. Claire is a Cheyenne native and graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Minor in Marketing.
Claire was awarded the Emerging Leader award by the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce in 2014 and was selected in 2017 as one of Wyoming’s 40 under 40 by the Wyoming Business Report. Claire has been a member of the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club since 2014. She also graduated from the Leadership Cheyenne Class in 2015 and is currently enrolled in the Colorado Graduate School of Banking with an anticipated graduation date of 2025.
Stop by the Banner Capital Bank Cheyenne Branch today and help welcome Claire to the Banner Capital Bank family!