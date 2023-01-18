Local Agencies Screen The Film “sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic”

Update: The United States Attorney’s Office announced that the January 18 screening in Cheyenne of the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” has been cancelled due inclement weather. Laramie County Community College is closing early due to the winter storm. The new date and time is set for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, in the auditorium at Laramie County Community College. The Laramie showing is still scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow night at Laramie High School.

_______

The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of

Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in communities across Wyoming in the coming months.

Each event will include a screening of the film, followed by a panel discussion on current trends in Wyoming and tips on how to keep children safer. The first screening will be at 6:00 p.m. on January 19, 2023, at Laramie High School in Laramie. The second screening will be January 24, 2023 at Laramie County Community College.

“Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” said

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo. “This documentary film helps parents, children, teenagers and young adults identify sextortion attempts and it explains how to report the crime if it happens to them.”

The following is a list of tentative dates and locations.

January 19: Laramie – Laramie High School

January 24: Cheyenne – Laramie County Community College

February 1: Cody

February 2: Sheridan

March 21: Fort Washakie/Riverton

March 22: Lander

April 4: Casper

April 5: Gillette

May 22: Rock Springs

May 23: Evanston

If you are interested in hosting the film in your community, please contact the United States Attorney’s Office’s Victim/Witness Coordinator Yulonda Candelario at 307-772-2124.