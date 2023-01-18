LCSD1 Begins Early Release Due to Adverse Weather

Due to agency closures, continued snow fall, and unexpected increasing winds LCSD1 is starting the process of early release for students. Buses will begin arriving at high schools and junior high schools at 11:45 a.m. and elementary schools at 1 p.m. Parents can pick up students as available. Staff will be present at your school until all students are picked up. Lunch will be served as usual. LCSD1 fully recognizes that the weather has created challenging conditions and appreciate everyone that has called in. As we know, Wyoming weather is incredibly unpredictable. Thank you for your grace.

Message from Laramie County School District 1