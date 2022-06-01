Banner Capital Bank welcome’s Rob Kilian as Market President
Banner Capital Bank would like to welcome Rob Kilian as their new Market President and Senior Vice President for their Cheyenne Branch.
Rob comes to Banner Capital Bank with 30+ years of banking and lending experience. He has a vast knowledge of consumer, commercial, mortgage, and overall banking experience. Rob dedicates himself to working with local organizations to help make Cheyenne a better place, and is currently a Treasurer of Southeast Wyoming Builders Association (SEWBA), Member of Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne, Flipper Chair for CFD Pancake Breakfast for 15+ years, Past Treasurer and Board Member of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Past Red-Carpet Chair/Member, and Meals on Wheels volunteer along with Past Board President/Member.
Banner Capital invites community members to stop by and help welcome Rob Kilian to the Banner Capital Bank Family today!
Story Banner Capital Bank
Rob Kilian
307-433-1555
rkilian@bcbank.net
4007 Greenway Street Cheyenne WY 82001