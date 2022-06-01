Tariffs are Raising the Cost of Summer Essentials – Time to Cut the Tax on Summertime Fun

Summer essentials more expensive than ever? One contributing factor is the record level of tariffs, which is just another word for a tax, being imposed by the federal government on thousands of items Americans buy every year, including summertime staples*:

Swimming pools and wading pools – 7.5% Tax

Fishing reels, rods, and hooks – 7.5% Tax

Bicycles – 25% Tax

Baseball and softball gloves – 25% Tax

Sunscreen – 25% Tax

Tennis and badminton rackets – 7.5% Tax

Grills and grill utensils – 7.5%

Swimwear – 7.5% Tax

Beach Toys – 7.5%

Coolers – 25% Tax

Tents and camping equipment – 7.5% Tax

Garden hose – 7.5% Tax

Sandals – 7.5% Tax

Umbrella – 7.5% Tax

Beach Towel – 7.5% Tax

Picnic Plates, Cups and Utensils – 7.5% Tax

Kites – 7.5% Tax

Raincoats/ponchos – 25% Tax

Fireworks – 7.5% Tax

Sunglasses – 7.5% Tax

By the numbers:

$400 billion: The U.S. hiked tariffs on nearly $400 billion of imported goods in 2018-2019, and nearly all of them are still in place.

The U.S. hiked tariffs on nearly $400 billion of imported goods in 2018-2019, and nearly all of them are still in place. $1,200: The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that these tariffs cost the average American household more than $1,200 in 2020 alone.

A Good Question: “Why do we have tariffs on bicycles or apparel or underwear?” Daleep Singh, the White House’s deputy national security adviser, asked at an event hosted by the Bretton Woods Committee last month. For product categories that lack a strategic or national security angle, “there’s not much of a case for those tariffs being in place,” he said.

The Good News: With the stroke of a pen, President Biden could eliminate these taxes on our summer fun.

Bottom line: As inflation continues to chip away at the buying power of American families, lowering or eliminating tariffs on many products will give Americans and businesses more financial flexibility going into the summer months.

* Source

Story by U.S. Chamber of Commerce