Barber Lake Stocked with Fish

The USDA Forest Service has taken advantage of a high-water year to fill a popular lake on the eastern side of the Snowy Range. Barber Lake is now ready for use by recreationists after being filled with water this last week by the Forest Service and then stocked with catchable fish by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The Barber Lake area, on the Laramie Ranger District of the Medicine Bow National Forest, features a picnic area and a small body of water adjacent to Forest Road 351 (Barber Lake Road). The lake provides accessible fishing opportunities, and when water is available, it is stocked with trout.

Barber Lake Picnic Site is a day-use fee location. Cost is $5/vehicle/day. An annual Forest day-use pass may also be used, or annual interagency day-use passes.

Barber Lake is approximately 35 miles west of Laramie, Wyo. on Wyoming Highway 130 (Snowy Range Scenic Byway), near the town of Centennial. The Centennial Visitor Center and two U.S. Forest Service campgrounds (Pine and Willow) are nearby, as well as the Corner Mountain non-motorized trail system.

For more information on National Forest access or recreation opportunities, contact the Laramie Ranger District at (307) 745-2300.

For fishing information, contact the Laramie Regional Game and Fish Office at (307) 745-4046 or visit their website.