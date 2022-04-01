‘Barn Here’ Museum Exhibit to Tour Crook County Libraries

The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit, Barn Here, will be on a mini-tour of northeast Wyoming with the Crook County Library, beginning in April.

Wyoming barns differ greatly in style and function from barns in many other parts of the United States. This exhibit, which uses photos from the State Historic Preservation Office, examines barns from throughout Wyoming. It was made possible by the Wyoming Council for the Humanities.

Tour Schedule:

April, Sundance Library, 414 E Main St, Sundance, WY 82729

May, Hulett Library, 401 Sager Ave, Hulett, WY 82720

June, Moorcroft Library, 105 E Converse, Moorcroft, WY 82721



Jill Mackey, 307-283-1008, For more information, please contact Jill Mackey at the Crook County Library.Jill Mackey, 307-283-1008, crookcou ntydir@gmail.com The Wyoming State Museum offers travelling exhibits for rent free of charge to museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions. For more information on hosting an exhibit in your area, please contact Carlos Santos, Curator of Exhibits, 307-287-2677, carlos.santos@ wyo.gov.