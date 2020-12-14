BCBSWY Reminds 2021 Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Deadline is  Quickly Approaching  

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming wants to remind our Wyoming friends and neighbors that the 2021 Open Enrollment period for individual health insurance is almost over. At the end of week three, enrollment is up from the previous year, according to the Enrollment Snapshot released by CMS last week.

“We recognize the ongoing pressures many people are facing due to the impacts of COVID-19. If you lost employer-based coverage or need to make changes to your current plan, now is the time to look at your options. Here in Wyoming, 84% of Marketplace enrollees qualify for cost-assistance, many with premiums close to zero. There is much we can’t control, but peace of mind with having the right health coverage for your family is something in our control and we encourage all uninsured individuals to take a look” said Diane Gore, President & CEO at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming.

Marketplace enrollees satisfied with their 2020 plan will be automatically re-enrolled in the same plan (or one equivalent), so the enrollment number is expected to increase.

Helpful Reminders:

The last day to enroll in (or change) a BCBSWY health insurance plan is December 15, 2020. • Coverage begins January 1, 2021 and all BCBSWY plans cover essential health benefits, pre existing conditions and preventive care.

To ensure your coverage is in place, be sure to make your initial premium payment on time.

Access to affordable and high-quality health care coverage is critical, especially as we consider the impact COVID-19 has had on our physical and behavioral health. At Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, we understand that the need for affordable health insurance has never been greater as our community continues to see high levels of unemployment amid an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is dedicated to protecting the health and safety of our members through the prevention, testing, treatment, and vaccination against COVID-19.

With ten locations across Wyoming, BCBSWY offers personalized assistance to help more people take advantage of the possible cost savings.

For help with questions and to enroll, visit Healthcare.gov or call 800-318-2596; reach an Enroll Wyoming Navigator by calling 211; or call 800-851-2227 to reach a local Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming representative.

