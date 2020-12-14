Adopt an Airman Director wins the Compassion in Action Award

The Adopt an Airman program Director Carolyn Ritschard was recently honored with the Compassion-In-Action Award from Compassionate Cheyenne in a small ceremony at the Depot Plaza on Thursday December 10. The award, which seeks to recognize organizations or individuals who are helping foster compassion throughout the community, acknowledged Adopt an Airman’s efforts to welcome and support every single member of the United States military community, paying special attention to the young airman moving into the community.

The program pairs young airman from F. E. Warren Air Force Base with community members (host families) to help them with the transition into military life and a new community and is one component that builds Cheyenne’s reputation as a great military community. Host families generally include their Airman in community events, holiday festivities, a simple movie night or even a stroll around the park – all activities that make a difference to those who are far away from home. In the last 18 months, 140 Airman have been matched with 74 host families in Cheyenne.

Incoming Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and Ed Boenisch nominated the Adopt an Airman program and helped Loretta Barker, a member of the Compassionate Cheyenne working group, present the award to Carolyn Ritschard, program leader, along with steering committee members.

Ritschard, who is the wife of a retired Air Force member, had the idea for the Adopt an Airman program in February of 2018. Working as a volunteer for the Military Affairs Committee of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, she worked to gain approval for the program from the Chamber and F.E. Warren Air Force Base leadership. The program launched in February 2019 with the first airman/host family match occurring in May 2019. Adopt an Airman is run entirely by a committee of volunteers, with no office or budget to screen applications, conduct interviews or carefully match applicants with host families.

“Carolyn’s efforts, along with the volunteers that have deep and caring hearts for those in the military who are away from home, not only resulted in impressive action that benefits the young men and women stationed here but is also a benefit to host families. Her efforts also serve to encourage the rest of us to ask, ‘how we might live a more caring life’. We aren’t all inspired to do the ‘big things’, we just need to commit to respond to the things in our life with kindness and compassion. Carolyn is a phenomenal woman,” stated Barker.

The program continues to have a need for host families who can help create meaningful memories for an airman in the community. Click here to apply.

For more information on Compassionate Cheyenne, contact the group at CompassionateCheyenne@gmail.com, www.CompassionateCheyenne.org, and Compassionate Cheyenne | Facebook .

Please consider nominating an individual, group or organizations whose actions served to better the life of another. Not everyone starts a whole program, some just do what they can to help lessen the suffering or misfortune of another.

“We need to remember that we are all important to those whose lives we touch with kindness. If living a kinder life is important to you, I invite you to consider taking the Compassionate Cheyenne pledge. In doing this, you are committing to asking yourself, ‘What is the compassionate response?’, when faced with a decision and then taking that action whenever you can!” continued Barker.