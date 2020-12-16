Registration and Information for Winter Volleyball Leagues, Pickleball 101

The City of Cheyenne’s Recreation Division is now accepting team and participant registrations for its 2021 Adult Winter Volleyball Leagues and Winter Pickleball 101 class.

The Adult Volleyball Leagues will begin on January 20, 2021, with registration closing on December 17, 2020. Registration fee is $420 per team, but there are no player fees. Co-Rec, Men’s and Women’s leagues are available, and the leagues are officiated by the Officials for Fun Club. All games will be played on Wednesdays, Saturdays, or Sundays, and will be held at the B.E.A.S.T. Foundation (2900 Sunflower Rd.). League play will consist of 10 regular season games, as well as a single elimination tournament to determine division winners.

The Pickleball 101 registration is December 14, 2020 – January 28, 2021. Classes begin February 16, 2021 and end on March 18, 2021. Class is held every Tuesday and Thursday morning, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., at the Youth Activity & Community Center (1317 Parsley Blvd.). It is $50/person and the class has a maximum capacity of 10 people.

Registration packets for both sports are available at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.) from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or online for download at www.CheyenneRec.org. For additional questions, call Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039.

To abide by statewide public health orders and CDC recommendations, it is incumbent upon everyone to practice good hygiene before, during, and after participating in these leagues. If you or anyone in your immediate family is diagnosed with COVID-19, a mandatory quarantine is necessary. It is also important that if you do not feel good or experience any signs of COVID-19 that you stay home and seek medical assistance. Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 (stuffy nose, fever, cough, etc.) should not participate. Remember that safety is our number one priority. We encourage players to not share equipment, or personal items with teammates. Please understand that the City of Cheyenne Recreation Division is following state and local health department guidelines. We appreciate your understanding and support.

The mission of the Cheyenne Recreation Division is to enrich the quality of life through providing cost effective opportunities for recreational activities, focusing on lifelong wellness through exceptional programs, activities, and events for all ages in the community.

Authored by City of Cheyenne Recreation Division.