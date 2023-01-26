Be a Nice Neighbor and Remove the Snow

As the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County prepares for another cold snap this weekend, we would like to remind residents it’s their responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes.

Under Wyoming Statute (§) 15-4-311 Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost, “If the owners or occupants of property within the city fail to promptly remove accumulations of snow or other obstructions from the sidewalks, or streets or alleys on which their property abuts, when required to do so by ordinance, the manager may have it removed and the cost of removal assessed against the property. The cost of removal constitutes a lien against the property to be collected in the same manner as special assessments.”

Nonetheless, we understand as temperatures begin to drop below freezing, residents would rather stay in and enjoy the simplicity of staying warm. However, adhering to the state’s statutory code for snow removal could save a neighbor’s life or even your own.

According to personal injury law attorneys at Kane and Silverman P.C., “Injuries resulting from a slip and fall on snowy or icy sidewalk[s] can be serious. You may fracture your arm…break your hip or hit your head on hard ground. [Other] common injuries from a slip and fall include fractures, bruises, back injuries, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injuries.”

Therefore, to save yourself the hassle of an expensive medical bill or property lien, please shovel your snow and be careful while doing so. Being a nice neighbor is priceless.

Please visit our website for more information about the City’s Snowplow Plan Removal and Ice Control Guide.