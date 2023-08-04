Beware New Tech Regulation Agency

Senators in D.C. propose a new agency to regulate tech, modeling it after failed agencies like the Interstate Commerce Commission and the FCC. This proposal could harm small businesses and hinder local search results, while not effectively addressing internet platform abuse.

“Their proposal to regulate digital advertising will likely mean when I search for ‘best lunch deals,’ I don’t learn about deals near me, but specials 3,000 miles away. That doesn’t help me or local restaurants,” said Neil Bradley, U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

WY We Care: Small business owners could have their dreams crushed due to the devastating results of proposed regulations on online platforms. Your Cheyenne Chamber fights government overreach alongside nationwide partners day in and day out so that our business community can continue pursuing their dreams.