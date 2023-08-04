Home » Government

The Price Tag on U.S. Nuclear Forces

Sydney O'Brien Posted On August 4, 2023
0
0


The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the cost of plans for U.S. nuclear forces will add up to $756 billion from 2023-2032. This new estimate is $122 billion more than the previous estimate made in 2021.

WY We Care: F.E. Warren AFB will be the first of three Air Force bases in the United States to implement the Sentinel missile program, an initiative that your Chamber of Commerce is invested in. This is part of the DoD’s larger initiative of modernizing our nuclear arsenal in the United States, so a segment of this budget will go towards the Sentinel project happening right outside our city.




Trending Now
Back to School is Coming: A Goldmine for Retail Stores
Sydney O'Brien August 4, 2023
The Price Tag on U.S. Nuclear Forces
Sydney O'Brien August 4, 2023
Read Next

You are reading
The Price Tag on U.S. Nuclear Forces
Share No Comment