Big O Tires in Cheyenne Hosts “Driven for the Community” To Benefit the Friday Food Bag Foundation
Free oil change voucher with $50 donation
In the spirit of giving over the holiday season, Big O Tires in Cheyenne hosts the annual “Driven for the Community” event to raise funds and gifts for local nonprofits. This year’s holiday drive will be held from November 22 through December 23 and will serve to benefit the Friday Food Bag Foundation in Cheyenne. Donations can be made at each of the Big O Tires, located at 3714 East Lincolnway and 5510 Yellowstone Road, during business hours.
“Each year we try to make the holidays a bit more special for those in need in our community with our holiday drive,” said Jack Floyd, owner of Big O Tires in Cheyenne. “Last year we raised $5,000 and we hope to raise even more this year to bring some extra cheer and meals to children who may not have access to food over the weekend.”
The Friday Food Bag Foundation works with educators and social workers to deliver bags of nutritious, non-perishable food each Friday while school is in session to children who otherwise might not eat well, or at all, during the weekends. The nonprofit started by delivering 50 bags per week and has grown to delivering over 1,000 bags per week! For more information about the Friday Food Bag Foundation visit cheyenneffbag.org/.
Big O Tires is offering an incentive for donations. Anyone who makes a donation for $50 in cash or by check (made out to Friday Food Bag) will receive an oil change voucher that can be redeemed at any time.
Participants can drop off their donations at either Big O Tires location Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.