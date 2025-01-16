Home » Business Government News

Bills and Thrills: Welcome to the 2025 Legislative Session!

Sydney O'Brien Posted On January 16, 2025
The legislative session has officially kicked off with the general session convening earlier this week. Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce will be there each day, including today, to advocate tirelessly for bills that promote growth and support business needs.

Get Involved: Want to make a meaningful difference during this session? We have an array of campaigns and resources available for our members, each designed to influence and inform:

  • Legislative Calls: Starting next week, we will be holding a weekly legislative update Zoom meeting on Mondays from 1:30 – 2:30. More details and the option to RSVP can be found at this link.

  • Updates on the Latest Bills: Check in on the progress/updates of bills that are significant to the business community on the Wyoming Chamber Website.

  • Calls to Action: Receive legislative updates right in your inbox and participate in coordinated campaigns designed to influence and impact legislators. Join the mailing list at this link.

  • Facebook: Follow the Wyoming Chamber Facebook page for updates from across the state, inside looks into our work in the legislator, and much more. Check out our page at this link.




