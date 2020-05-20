Black Tooth Brewing Celebrates Grand Opening in Cheyenne

Wyoming based company, Black Tooth Brewing (520 W. 19th St.), celebrated it’s grand opening on Friday, May 15th.

Upon opening it’s doors, Cheyenne’s newest brewery was warmly welcomed to the downtown community.

While Black Tooth originally planned to open last fall, construction delays and the recent COVID-19 pandemic postponed the date. Despite these challenges, the brewery had a very successful grand opening – the building reached maximum capacity, with a line outside of the door.

Black Tooth is encouraging guests to enjoy their craft beers safely. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, the taproom is providing hand sanitizing stations for guests and the tables are socially distanced.

According to Black Tooth’s Facebook page, while the building is open for business, they are still awaiting a permit that allows for drinking on the outdoor patio. They anticipate this to open on July 1st.