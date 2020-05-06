Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Reduces Health Care Barriers

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming thanks the community for teaming up, supporting hospitals and clinics, and making sure quick and easy health care is accessible to everyone.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming wants to say thank you to everyone around the state for coming together and doing their part these past few weeks.

For some, doing their part meant staying at home, and for others—medical personnel and grocery store workers alike, it meant showing up to work every day.

Throughout this time, Wyoming residents have come together to offer a neighborly hand, to support each other and help local businesses.

This small state depends on communities coming together to make sure everyone can access health care quickly and easily, and that hospitals and clinics are supported. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is committed to work together in those efforts, and knows that in the spirit of cooperation to protect public health, the community is too.

Here are the steps BCBSWY has taken to ensure members do not face significant barriers in getting medical care during this pandemic:

Testing and Treatment:

Coverage without cost sharing for diagnostic tests and treatment related to COVID-19: BCBSWY covers COVID-19 testing with no cost share to the patient. This includes other tests that are used in diagnosing COVID-19 such as flu tests, respiratory panel tests, and RSV tests.

Waived member cost share for treatment of COVID-19: BCBSWY is waiving member cost share for treatment in both out-patient settings such as the doctor’s office, urgent care clinic or ER and in-patient when hospitalization is required.

Access to Care:

Access to needed prescriptions: BCBSWY has eliminated restrictions for refills of prescription medications, and is encouraging people to use the 90-day mail order benefit.

Telemedicine expansion to increase safe access to doctors: To help members and protect health care workers and communities at large, coverage for telemedicine and virtual care has been expanded. This includes waiving cost sharing for all telemedicine services including new benefits for phone, video or emessaging through a provider’s portal. Telemedicine can be performed when appropriate and includes some services for behavioral health and some services for speech, physical or occupational therapy.

Keeping families covered/insured:

BCBSWY understands the economic impacts to Wyoming businesses, and wants employer partners to know there are options to help them maintain health insurance coverage for their employees.

If an individual is losing employer-based health insurance coverage, BCBSWY can help with this too. They offer financial guidance, including COBRA and plans offered through the Marketplace.

As the community moves forward, BCBSWY invites you to join them as they lift-up with gratitude those who showed up for work every day during this pandemic to keep our communities safe and healthy through #WyomingTogether.