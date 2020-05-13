This is Me Podcast- All About Grief

Hosts Amie Lou Siemens and Brandi Lea Nash have a real talk conversation all about grief.

The ladies discuss things you should never say to someone grieving and what to say instead. In this episode with just the hosts, Amie and Brandi share their personal experiences and listener comments with an emphasis on many forms of grief whether it be a death, divorce, or losing a job. Additionally, the ladies discuss how everyone processes grief differently.

Grief doesn’t really have an end. I think grief just changes.- Amie Siemens

This is not an easy topic but what a great thing to open that conversation and have with our friends and family because it’s really, really important.- Brandi Nash

This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

*This episode was recorded prior to the COVID-19 outbreak