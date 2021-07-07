Walmart Celebrates Grand Re-Opening at Livingston Avenue Location

Walmart Store 4653 is celebrating its Grand Re-Opening this Friday, July 9, at 8:00 a.m. at 580 Livingston Avenue. Walmart and local vendors will be providing refreshments, samples, and give-a-ways to help promote the newly remodeled store. New store features include refreshed signage in the entire store to better enhance the customer experience with ease of shopping and flow. The store has refreshed its online pickup and delivery system as well as made changes to the front check-outs. Many additional conveniences have been added for both customers and associates.

Walmart is proud to present community grants to local non-profit organizations, and store representatives will be presenting a contribution to Cheyenne’s Adopt-An-Airman program during the Grand Re-Opening celebration on Friday. Walmart encourages other local non-profit organizations to apply for their community grants; applications are available at Walmart.org.

The Walmart team is grateful to celebrate the Grand Re-Opening with all of their associates and their families, the Walmart store planning team, suppliers and vendors, the Cheyenne community, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, and fellow local businesses.

Follow Walmart Store 4653 on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/walmart4653/