New Path to Improve Climate Wellness Launched in Cheyenne

Synergy for Ecological Solutions Offers Voluntary, Free Enterprise Program

(Cheyenne, WY) A new nonprofit, Synergy for Ecological Solutions (S4ES) has launched their program designed to increase carbon sequestration, creating a carbon sink on agricultural and conservation land. This will improve air quality, which is instrumental in reducing climate concerns.

“Our goal is to empower those who are burdened about our climate but don’t have an action step to truly make a difference. We all want real solutions and there’s no greater solution than the way which Nature has already designed,” says Jeff Holder, volunteer Executive Director and board member for S4ES.

Nature’s program is photosynthesis. Better soil health increases photosynthesis, which means more oxygen is released into the air, while more carbon is removed from the air. The carbon is then sequestered in the vegetation, roots, and soil. So, the key to less carbon in the air is greater soil health.

The announcement of the new program was made at the Wyoming Stock Grower’s Association on December 9th.

Jim Magagna, Executive Vice-President of the Association says, “At a time when the livestock industry is being falsely maligned for our contributions to climate change, participation in S4ES together with Carbon Asset Network, provides landowners with a unique opportunity to demonstrate their daily role in sequestering carbon through the management of their land to enhance soil health.”

S4ES has selected Cheyenne as their international headquarters.

Dale Steenbergen, President & CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce says, “We’re proud to have such an innovative and forward-thinking group to call Cheyenne home. It’s the new solutions to tough problems that keeps Wyoming on the forefront of advancing into the future.”

The program is a free enterprise, non-governmental, non-political alternative to the older cap and trade program. S4ES works with organizations such as the Carbon Asset Network (CAN) to bring two groups together: On one hand are the change agents, who are donors who contribute to soil health projects. On the other hand are the land stewards, who own land and dedicate a portion to improved regenerative ag and conservation practices and can use the donated funds for needed equipment or practices.

The goal of S4ES and CAN is the same – increase the health of the soil, which because of photosynthesis, leads to carbon being removed from the air and locked away in the vegetation, roots, and soil.

“At CAN, we appreciate what Synergy for Ecological Solutions is doing by bringing together a natural solution by improving soil health.” says John Robitaille, Director of Carbon Asset Network. “It gives the landowner agriculturalist a path forward.”

Both CAN and S4ES strive to focus on the land and not on partisan politics or conflicts.

“We offer a solution where individuals, families, and businesses can set aside politics and do good because it’s the right thing to do. We envision a transformation of not only our soil but our air. We are the generation entrusted with our lands and we all want to be better stewards,” concludes Holder.

For more information visit:

s4es.org

CarbonAssetNetwork.com