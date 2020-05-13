Council Members Donate Personal Stipends to the Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund

Cheyenne City Council members voted to donate 13% of their personal stipends to the Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund to aid residents impacted by COVID-19.

The stipend reduction matches the city department’s global percentage cut of 13% presented in Mayor Orr’s 2021 budget proposal.

Funds will be donated directly to the Forward Greater Cheyenne Emergency Relief Fund, a partnership between Forward Greater Cheyenne and the City of Cheyenne to help residents avoid evictions and financial hardships if they are unable to work or qualify for federal assistance.

According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Council President Mark Rinne said, “I think this is an important message that we send.. As we all know, we’ve had to (reduction in force) 17 employees. We’ve experienced severe cutbacks across all departments with the budget. I like the fact that we’re trying to take a position saying, ‘We understand, and we’re going to try to do something on our part, too.’”

Under this new resolution, each councilman will donate $130 of their individual stipends to the Relief Fund up until December 31st.

The Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund is available to all Cheyenne residents. The community is rallying together to provide critical support for neighbors who do not have the resources to weather the crisis. To apply for assistance or make a donation, visit online or contact the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce at (307) 638-3388.

