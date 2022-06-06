Board of Public Utilities Asphalt Repair Projects with Road Closures

Beginning June 6, 2022, the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will be working with the City’s Street and Alley division to complete asphalt replacement to road damaged areas caused by water main repair work during the winter months. The closures are as follows and are expected to last approximately two (2) days per repair and replacement:

Wyott Drive at South Parsley Boulevard

Flaming Gorge Avenue between Del Range Boulevard and Rio Verde Street

Sycamore Road between Shoshoni Street and Apache Street

The BOPU thanks Cheyenne residents for their patience as we make these repairs.

Story by the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities