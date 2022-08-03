Board of Public Utilities begins Sewer Line Assessment Project

This week, the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will begin conducting a sewer line assessment which will assist the collection crews in determining the best approach in cleaning sewer lines and identifying root intrusion or defects within the sewer system. In areas where roots are highly evident, a clear plan of abatement can be formulated, including application of non-hazardous foaming chemicals to aid in root removal. Pipe defects will also be identified and if needed, corrections will be made by collection crews. If damages are found to be significant, rehabilitations will be planned.

This assessment is expected to take approximately two (2) weeks, weather dependent, and is part of the BOPU’s initiative to advance sewer infrastructure reliability. The assessment will be conducted by R.H. Borden & Company and residents may see vehicles with their logo in various neighborhoods moving from west Cheyenne to east. In some instances, sewer manholes may be located in alleyways and BOPU crews will need create access for the contractor. Residents may see dirt and/or rock piles near uncovered manholes where the contractor is assessing sewer lines in the area. Manholes covers will be replaced and recovered once the assessment in complete.

Please contact the BOPU at 307.637.6460 with any questions or concerns.

Story by the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities