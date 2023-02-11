Bohemian Rhapsodies with guest artist Michael Roll, piano

On March 11th at 7:30pm, CSO and Maestro William Intriligator will transport you to the Austro-Hungarian countryside with Bohemian Rhapsodies, featuring works by Humperdinck and Dvorak. Pianist Michael Roll will be featured on Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Sponsored by Riverstone Bank and Lamar Advertising Company. Guest Artist Underwritten by Harry & Lucie Osborn.

Humperdinck, Prelude to Hansel and Gretel

Beethoven, Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring Michael Roll

Dvorák, Symphony No. 8

Tickets $10-$50; Livestream $25 per household.

Season Sponsors: Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center