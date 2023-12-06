Botanic Gardens accepting special meal caterer applications

The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is now accepting applications from caterers interested in providing special meals in the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory for the season running from Feb. 1, 2024, to Jan. 31, 2025.

Guidelines and application form may be found on the Botanic Gardens’ website.

Starting in February 2024, the Botanic Gardens will be hosting small special catered meals four times a month. Three of the meals will consist of an early brunch prior to opening between 8 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. One meal each month will consist of dinner between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. A maximum of four people will be served at each meal.

Completed applications should be emailed to info@botanic.org or brought to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens at 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Office hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All applications must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.