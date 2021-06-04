Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne to Receive $100 for every vehicle bought or sold this weekend

Spradley Barr Motors is hosting its first-ever appraisal and buying event Saturday, June 5.

Spradley will donate $100 to the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne for every vehicle purchased or sold. The event at 2200 Westland Road includes a free BBQ, car wash, vehicle appraisal, and inspection. National buyers will be on site all day, offering top-dollar on all vehicles.

This one-day event to benefit the Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club means transactions must originate on June 5, 2021, to qualify. With a broad selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs in town, there is something for everyone. For anyone looking to buy or sell a vehicle and support a worthwhile, local charity, this is the weekend to do it.

Cheyenne’s Boys & Girls Club serves children ages 6 through 18 from their clubhouse in South Cheyenne. Their mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. At the Cheyenne Boys & Girls Club, members are given the opportunity to choose from a variety of different summer programs for kids that further this mission.