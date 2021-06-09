Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Summer with Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert and Symphony at Sunset!

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra (CSO) is thrilled to present a weekend of musical family fun on June 11-13, 2021, with Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert and Symphony at Sunset, brought to you by Diamond Presenting Sponsor Spradley Barr Toyota.

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK IN CONCERT

Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert is Cheyenne’s first blockbuster movie accompanied by a LIVE orchestra! Relive the magic on the silver screen with the original great adventure and John Williams’ epic score performed LIVE by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra on Friday, June 11, at 7:00 PM and Sat., June 12, at 2:30 PM at the Cheyenne Civic Center. CSO Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator explains, “The amazing adventure movie Raiders of the Lost Ark will be playing behind the orchestra, who will perform the colorful, high energy score live from the stage. What a surreal experience! You almost feel as if you are part of the movie.”

CSO and Spradley Barr Toyota are thrilled to finally present this event to the Cheyenne community after being postponed in April 2020 due to COVID-19. Robert Womack, Vice President of Spradley Barr Cheyenne, says, “We are so blessed to have such an extraordinarily talented orchestra and conductor right here in Cheyenne! We felt it was only fitting for Spradley Barr Toyota to team up with CSO to provide a completely unique experience for our community.”

Purchase your tickets NOW by calling 307-778-8561 or visit www.cheyennesymphony.org to reserve your seat for this epic musical adventure before it is too late! Patrons will be distanced by household, and masks are required.

When: Friday, June 11, 7:00 PM and Saturday, June 12, 2:30 PM

Where: Cheyenne Civic Center

Tickets: On sale now for $12-$55 In-person tickets only

SYMPHONY AT SUNSET

The same weekend, CSO will also present Symphony at Sunset, a FREE concert at the Lions Park Amphitheater on Sunday, June 13, at 7:00 PM, also brought to you by Diamond Presenting Sponsor Spradley Barr Toyota. Bring the entire family and celebrate summer with a fantastic, family-friendly concert that has something for everyone, featuring a mix of patriotic music, film scores, and light classics. Enjoy a beautiful Wyoming sunset while listening to favorites such as Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, the Washington Post March, the 1812 Overture, and trumpet soloist Justin Bartels. “This is a great way for the family to appreciate orchestral music – you will recognize so many of these classical favorites,” Intriligator says. Plus, local food trucks will be available for food purchases. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended. There is no cost for this event, and no reservations are necessary.

When: Sunday, June 13 at 7:00 PM

Where: Lions Park Amphitheater

Tickets: FREE! No reservations are required.

Food trucks are on-site! Bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket!