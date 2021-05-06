Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Announces 2021 Event Schedule

The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is excited to share that the 2021 year will once again feature the Back-A-Kid Breakfast and Dancing with the Stars events! After a difficult year of cancellations and postponements, the Club is thrilled to once again offer these fun, inspiring events and celebrate with the Cheyenne community.

The Dancing with the Stars event, previously set for May 2021, has been rescheduled for September 24, 2021. In light of current health orders and the Club’s ongoing commitment to safety, this new timeframe will ensure the well-being of all members, dancers, and event attendees.

This year, Dancing with the Stars will truly be an “Iconic Night” filled with unforgettable performances, classic tunes, and lots of fun and nostalgia. The Club looks forward to seeing everyone’s best moves as we hit the dance floor in support of local youth!

Though Dancing with the Stars has been pushed back to the fall, don’t fret! The Club is hosting the Back-A-Kid Breakfast on June 30, 2021. Held at the Little America Hotel & Resort, this event brings the Cheyenne community together for a morning of celebration, empowerment, and advocacy, plus makes it possible to serve Club members for just $10 per year. This year we will hear from Austin, the Cheyenne Youth of the Year, plus an incredible keynote speaker.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne

Since opening in 1997, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne has focused on inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Program areas offered to youth include character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, computer training and sports/fitness/recreation opportunities. The Club provides afterschool and summer programming for youth ages 6-18. The annual fee for afterschool programming is only $10 per year. For more information, visit www.bgcchey.org.