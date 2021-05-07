Community Invited to Support 16th Annual Day of Giving Youth Event

The Day of Giving Board is happy to announce this year’s event is back to its customary dates on the second week of May at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park. The Day of Giving Youth Event is on Thursday, May 13, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m., followed by the 16th Annual Day of Giving on Friday, May 14, from 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Both will be drive-through events, and volunteers will follow health guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing.

During the Day of Giving Youth event, kids in Cheyenne will be helping their age peers who struggle for such necessities as food, laundry detergent, body wash, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. These youth will be running the event, following the same health guidelines, and doing all the jobs adults will do the next day. Activities include greeting donors and unloading donations of food, personal care items, and craft items along with bringing the donations inside, sorting them according to the wish lists of the 10 area recipient agencies, and boxing them up for delivery the next morning.

The following day, the 16th Annual Day of Giving will be held at the Kiwanis Community House (KCH). Area residents may bring donations loaded in the back seat or trunk of their cars and deliver the contributions to KCH. Masked volunteers will unload the donations curbside, and donors can be on their way. Parking is only required for blood donors attending the on-site Vitalant blood drive at KCH from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Donations will be boxed and loaded by volunteers for delivery to area agencies, who will deliver the much-needed items the following week to clients in need.

Day of Giving is requesting donations of nonperishable food, personal care items, craft items, leftover prescription medications, medical equipment and medical supplies, used eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cell phones. Volunteers will also have information about registering as a prospective bone marrow or organ/eye tissue donor. Day of Giving also accepts and appreciates financial donations to support its year-round effort of supporting agencies that help clients in great need.

The Day of Giving event is focused on making a difference for thousands of local neighbors in need!

www.cheyennedayofgiving.org or find us on Facebook @ Cheyenne Day of Giving

Agencies Day of Giving supports:

Be the Match – registers prospective bone marrow donors



Boys & Girls Club

Comea House

Donor Alliance – registers potential organ/eye/tissue donors.

Family Promise



Frontier Lions Club – collects used eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cell phones with chargers.



Good Health Will – collects durable medical equipment and medical supplies at the event.



Magic City



Needs

Safehouse



St. Joseph’s Food Pantry

Salvation Army



Unaccompanied Students Initiative

Vitalant – will hold a blood drive inside the Kiwanis Community House; drop-in or call 638-3326 for an appointment



Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless



Wyoming Medication Donation Program – collects leftover prescription medication at the event.

Day of Giving drop-off points for donors who are not able to attend the event*

Avenues Physical Therapy – 611 West 18th Street

B & B Appliance – 714 Central Avenue

First Education Federal Credit Union – 120 West Carlson

Laramie County Chiropractic – 611 East Carlson

Paramount Café- 1607 Capitol Avenue.

Pinnacle Bank – two locations – 3518 Dell Range Blvd. and 1501 South Greeley Highway

REMAX Capitol Properties – 4000 Central Avenue

Whispering Chase – 4350 East Lincolnway

*Leftover prescription medications may only be delivered to the Kiwanis Community House between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on May 14.