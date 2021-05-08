Military May Begins with Presentation of Cheyenne Trophy Awards

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce officially kicked off Military May at its monthly luncheon hosted by the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee. The annual event honors active servicemen and women, veterans, and their families and recognizes the important military contribution of those serving at FE Warren Air Force Base, the Wyoming Army National Guard, the Wyoming Air National Guard, and the Navy Reserve.

“The Chamber’s Military May luncheon is all about celebrating the men and women in uniform in our community,” said Dale Steenbergen, the Chamber’s President and CEO. “These defenders work tirelessly to ensure the freedom of our nation. We often take them for granted, and it is important that we pause and take stock of their work for our nation.” Steenbergen added that local military units are an economic driver for Wyoming, providing more than 800 million in economic impact annually.

Governor Mark Gordon addressed the group and declared May 15 as Armed Forces Day in Wyoming. He signed an official proclamation recognizing a single-day celebration symbolizing the Armed Forces’ unification under the Department of Defense.

The proclamation declared, “The freedom and security that we, the citizens of the United States, enjoy today are the direct result of the sacrifice and vigilance of the United States Armed Forces throughout history, and these sacrifices preserve the rights and liberties that define the nation.” Additionally, “Armed Services Day is a time to pay tribute to the men and women who have served and are serving in the Armed Forces. We should each reach out to veterans and to those actively serving to hear their stories of service and sacrifice and to welcome them home – today and throughout the year.”

The celebration included the presentation of Cheyenne Trophies to local military units for their successful missions, patriotism, off-duty volunteerism, and community involvement resulting in a positive impact on Cheyenne and its residents. Governor Gordon, along with MAC member Matt Carre and the Chamber’s Vice Chair of Community Development, Heather Smith, presented the awards and extended their congratulations to winners in the following categories:

USAF 90th Strategic Missile Wing Trophy

The 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Received by Major Ayana Tuchsherer and Chief Master Sergeant Juan Torres

Wyoming Army National Guard Trophy

The 213th Regional Training Institute

Received by Lt. Col. Liann Brennenan and Major Chris Wilson

Wyoming Air National Guard Trophy

The 153rd Force Support Squadron

Received by Chief Master Sergeant Denise Hondel and Captain Evan Reed

Other key dignitaries at the lunch included U.S. Air Force Colonel Peter M. Bonetti, Commander of F.E. Warren AFB; Lt. Col. Steve Alkire. Wyoming Army National Guard; and Command Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, of F.E. Warren AFB.

The event was made possible by presenting sponsors High West Energy and Nuvision Credit Union and multiple other sponsors.

Military May events will continue throughout the month, with a Military Appreciation Barbeque open to veterans, active military members, and their families on Saturday, May 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the High West Energy Building 3302 I-80 Service Rd. east of Cheyenne. Complimentary lunch and entertainment will be available for family members. Learn more about Military May events and community activities by visiting CheyenneChamber.Org.

About the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce: The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1907 and is more than 1,000 members strong. Using guiding core competencies, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce demonstrates leadership by advocating for business at all levels of government and promoting our community to make this a better place to live, work, and do business. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is also active in the Wyoming Business & Industry Federation, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Visit cheyennechamber.org for more information.