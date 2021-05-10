Cheyenne Military Affairs Committee Announces Winners for “My Life as a Military Child” Essay Contest

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee (MAC) recently coordinated its sixth annual “Month of the Military Child” essay competition.

The Month of the Military Child is a nationwide annual celebration recognizing the unique lifestyle of children of military parents. As part of the 2021 celebration, the MAC partnered with event sponsors Western Vista Credit Union, Laramie County Community College (LCCC), Blue Federal Credit Union, and Taco Johns to conduct the contest. This year’s essay theme, “What is my favorite thing about being a military child?” allowed students from grades 3 to 12 to share their experiences as military children. Judging criteria included adherence to and support of the subject, originality, grammar, and spelling. Entries were handwritten or typed and submitted anonymously to judges.

“As a spouse to a 24-year military vet, I know how important the family is to make sure our military heroes can focus on their jobs in keeping us safe. This essay contest is a significant platform where military children can express their thoughts on their favorite thing about being a military child,” said Operations Deployment Manager with Taco Johns and Military Affairs Committee Steering Committee member Cecilia Kramer. “It was a pleasure and an honor to have chaired this year’s competition as the Taco John’s liaison to the Military Affairs Committee. Raising awareness and increasing participation is a goal I have for next year’s essay contest.”

Winners were announced at the recent Month of the Military Child Family Celebration hosted by Laramie County 4-H and the Wyoming National Guard. All first-place winners received a $100 check, and first-place winners in grades 3-6 also took home a SEEK Class from LCCC. All second-place winners received a $75.00 check.

Karmen Rossi, Field Representative for Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Military Affairs Committee member, said, “It was a joy to participate as a judge for the essay contest for My Life as a Military Child. Reading the essays from a large group of students genuinely touched my heart. What a pleasure to meet the amazing winners in person during the Month of the Military Family Celebration and to see our community honor them with prizes.”

Winners include:

Grades 3 – 4

1st place – Calvin Remele

Calvin Remele 2nd place – Aria Clements

Grades 5 – 6

1st place – Tessa Bybee

Tessa Bybee 2nd place – Gabriel Rosales

Grades 7 – 8

1st place – Izzie Konowicz

Izzie Konowicz 2nd place – Kate Ollivant

Grades 9 – 12

1st place – Natalie Konowicz

Natalie Konowicz 2nd place – Gwendolyn Remele

Kate Ollivant, the second-place winner in the grade 7-8 division, said, “One thing I really enjoyed about this competition was to practice my writing abilities and learn about the ways to express how the military has given me so many opportunities. I had a lot of fun writing it!”

Visit the Cheyenne Military Affairs Committee Facebook page to see live testimonies from essay contest winners.

The Military Affairs Committee’s (MAC) purpose is to maintain a harmonious and productive relationship between the community and all military units, retirees, and their families in the area by supporting the many military missions accomplished. MAC also educates partners and community members about the importance of our military throughout the state of Wyoming.