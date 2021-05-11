Fundraiser For Cheyenne Rotary Foundation Raffles off 2021 Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000

Feeling lucky? Buy a chance to win the newly released 2021 Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000.

Brought to you by the Cheyenne Rotary Club Foundation and Spradley Barr Motors of Cheyenne

Spradley Barr Motors has donated the 2021 Ford Bronco, allowing all ticket proceeds to benefit local Rotary-sanctioned projects in Laramie County. Funds generated through ticket sales will also help the Cheyenne Rotary Club move closer to its $1 million endowment goal, ensuring sustainable local community service indefinitely.

“This fundraiser is a fun and exciting way to not only support the Foundation but to support the local community in an impactful way that will last for years to come,” said Kevin Harris, Cheyenne Rotary Club board member. “Support for the Cheyenne Rotary Foundation is key to helping our Club continue to make the significant impact we have in Laramie County.”

Each ticket is $50, and three tickets are available for $100. For your chance to win, reach out to your favorite Rotary member today, or purchase tickets now through May 31 online or by calling 307-773-0355. The lucky ticket will be drawn on June 2.

To purchase raffle tickets online , visit the following links:

1 for $50 ticket: https://cheyennerotary.org/event/ford-bronco-raffle-ticket-purchase/

3 for $100 ticket: https://cheyennerotary.org/event/ford-bronco-raffle-ticket-purchase—3-for–100/