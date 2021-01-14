Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Announces Cancellation of Annual Chili Challenge Event

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is sad to announce that the Chili Challenge, an annual event typically held in January, has been canceled due to the ongoing health crisis and related Health Orders.

After much difficult debate, the Club decided to cancel the annual Chili Challenge event, which was originally scheduled for January 29. Due to Public Health Orders limiting the size of gatherings, the Club is unable to host the Chili Challenge given the large scale of the event. The most current Health Order is the Nineteenth Continuation of Statewide Public Health Order #2: Regarding Gatherings of More Than Ten People. The Order, effective through January 25, limits gatherings to no more than 25% of venue capacity with a maximum of 100 people. With generous support from presenting sponsors Kuzma Success Realty and Little America Hotel & Resort, the Club’s Chili Challenge brings in an audience of approximately 800 people, with food prepared and served by teams of local businesses, organizations, and community members. At the event, attendees can walk around freely to taste each team’s homemade chili, explore the decorated booths, and mingle with others. Because of the nature of the event, it is impossible to maintain social distancing and other health requirements.

The safety and health of our Chili Challenge teams and attendees is paramount, and this will remain the Club’s primary focus moving forward. The Club looks forward to holding the Dancing with the Stars event, scheduled for May 2021, as well as additional events later in the year.

Since opening in 1997, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne has focused on inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Program areas offered to youth include character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, computer training and sports/fitness/recreation opportunities. The Club provides afterschool and summer programming for youth ages 6-18. The annual fee for afterschool programming is only $10 per year. For more information, visit www.bgcchey.org.