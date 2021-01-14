City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 18th.

Scheduled trash and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place on Saturday, January 16th. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.), Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.), and the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.) will be closed on January 18th due to the holiday and will reopen on January 19th.

The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be closed on January 18th and 19th due to the holiday and will reopen on January 20th.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.