Community Recreation & Events Accepting Food Vendors for Fridays on the Plaza

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne’s Community Recreation & Events (CRE) Department is accepting food vendor applications for the 2021 Fridays on The Plaza summer concert series. An application form is available at this link. Application Form

For more information, food vendors should contact Shannon Martinez at smartinez@cheyennecity.org or call 307-638-4300. Please return completed forms to the CRE office or email to smartinez@cheyennecity.org by Tuesday, March 2nd.

Fridays on the Plaza – held at the Historic Depot Plaza – features musical acts, food, and entertainment in the heart of downtown Cheyenne.

Upcoming musical acts and additional details for Fridays on the Plaza will be posted on their Facebook page and at www.cheyenneevents.org once information is finalized.