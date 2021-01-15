Finance and Public Services Committee Meeting Information

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne’s Finance and Public Services Committee Meetings will continue next week remotely. Information and links for public access can be found below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 18th, the Finance Committee Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 19th at 12:00 p.m. The Public Services Committee Meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20th.

If you would like to provide public comment, you will need to log in using the Zoom link below from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found here: https://www.cheyennecity.org/files/assets/public/templateimages/zoom-public-comment-instructions_.pdf

If you are unable to attend or login, you may still submit a public comment(s) to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or by calling (307) 638-4349. All questions must be submitted by 8 am on the day of the meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name along with the corresponding agenda item number (ex: 8a or 12c) you wish to provide public comment on.

Finance Committee (January 19 at 12 pm)

URL link: https://zoom.us/j/92759359696?pwd=dENrcEVI MFhlc2YvR0t2bzdNZUd6Zz09

Password: FC01192021

Call in Access: 346-248-7799

Webinar ID: 927 5935 9696

Password: 5487375671

Public Services Committee (January 20 at 12 pm)

URL link: https://zoom.us/j/98139583416?pwd=L3N1Q0tQ Z2xMWFcrWkpRbTZVS2FSUT09

Password: PC01202021

Call in Access: 346-248-7799

Webinar ID: 981 3958 3416

Password: 5488701261