Firefighters Contain Structure Fire at Hitching Post Inn

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the vacant Hitching Post Inn at 1600 W. Lincolnway.

Firefighters were called at 12:47 a.m. and arrived on scene at 12:52 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a large amount of fire inside the structure. Firefighters worked quickly to keep the fire contained and maintained a defensive only approach by not entering the structure. As of this press release, firefighters remain on scene to fully extinguish the fire. No fatalities were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Other agencies assisting CFR on scene were Laramie County Fire District #1, Laramie County Fire District #2, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Air National Guard, Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sherriff’s Office, American Medical Response (AMR), Laramie County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Laramie County Combined Communications Center, Salvation Army, and Black Hills Energy.

CFR would also like to thank the Cheyenne Transit Program (CTP) for transport and shelter purposes, the Cheyenne Street & Alley Division, and the nearby Cheyenne Ice & Events Center for use of their facility.