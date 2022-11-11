Home » Crime Government

Burglary at Los Conejos Food Truck

November 11, 2022
The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at Los Conejos Food Truck located in the 700 block of West Lincolnway. During the evening of October 19, the food truck was broken into, and over $4,000 worth of property was stolen.

If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to  www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.  The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.




Burglary at Los Conejos Food Truck
