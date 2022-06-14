Camping Available Throughout State for Those Displaced by Yellowstone Closure

With the closure of all roads into Yellowstone National Park due to “multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues,” travelers may want to look at accessing camping and other accommodations prior to getting to northwestern Wyoming.

There are state parks located throughout the state with most on the way to Yellowstone National Park. Guernsey, Glendo and Boysen are located along the route from Cheyenne to Casper and continuing on to Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Cody (I-25 to US 20-26, etc).

Travelers traveling along the I-80 corridor, Cheyenne to Rock Springs or Evanston and then north will find Seminoe State Park near Rawlins.

Traveling along I-90, Keyhole State Park is located between the South Dakota State Line and Gillette with Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site located south of Greybull near Hyattville before traveling west to Cody.

Other camping opportunities are listed on the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Wonder Map found online. The Wonder Map lists, in addition to state park campgrounds, national park, forest service, local and private campgrounds throughout the state and provides information such as cost and amenities.

The Wonder Map also provides information on a variety of activities like hiking, biking, fishing and others.

Additionally, NPS officials state that they “will not know the timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park. Visitors planning on coming to Yellowstone in the upcoming weeks should pay close attention to the status of road conditions,” the NPS added.

Story by Wyoming State Parks