Second Annual Wyoming Craft Beer Week held by Wyoming Weed and Pest Council in partnership with Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, along with the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild, is excited to partner again on a fun initiative to help inform the public about invasive weeds and pests. During the second annual Wyoming Craft Beer Week from June 11 – June 18, participating breweries will release a collaboration brew called “WY So Sour” and a limited-edition pint glass sponsored by Wyoming Weed and Pest Council. Beer enthusiasts can find both the beer and glass in brewery taprooms starting on June 14.

“Protecting and preserving the natural resources in Wyoming is very important to our members,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. “We wanted to partner with the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council again to raise awareness of the threat of invasive species to our beautiful state.”

Invasive weeds and pests cost the U.S. an estimated $40 billion annually in damages to trees, plants, crops and related management efforts. They can threaten Wyoming’s economy, food supply, environment and, in some cases, public health. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council is committed to stopping the spread through awareness, education and community engagement.

“We want to thank the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild for supporting our mission to keep Wyoming wild and beautiful,” said Larry Smith, president of Wyoming Weed and Pest Council. “We’re excited to collaborate with them for this fun and creative platform that shares our message.”

About the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) is comprised of 23 Weed and Pest Districts in the state of Wyoming. The Council works closely with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and the University of Wyoming to keep current with the latest technology and research available to manage noxious weeds and pests. The overall mission is to provide unified support and leadership for integrated management of noxious weeds and pests to protect economic and ecological resources in the state.

About the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild

The Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild is a non-profit corporation founded in 2014 whose primary purpose is to support and connect the Wyoming craft beer community through advocacy, education and promotion. The Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild members are dedicated to education, public awareness and support for their products, profession and history while documenting their economic impact and legal responsibilities throughout the state of Wyoming. Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild and its members are committed to actively supporting and interacting within their respective communities as permissible under Wyoming law.

Story by Wyoming Weed and Pest Council