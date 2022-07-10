Capitol Ave. Bronze Project Exceeds $1 Million in Statue Commitments

The Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission announced today that it has received more than $1 million in commitments for 50 bronze statues. The statutes will be installed on Capitol Avenue, Carey Avenue, and 17th Street. They will honor iconic people in the state’s history and its wildlife. All bronzes are generously donated by private individuals and families as their gift to the city and state.

Reacting to the news, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “The project has far exceeded my most optimistic expectations and has made Cheyenne the buzz of the state and even the Front Range. The Wyoming Association of Municipalities recently singled out the Bronze Project for recognition. And I’ve heard that leaders in Loveland, Colorado, which is nationally known for its public bronzes, have been talking about Cheyenne. I am very proud of what our city has accomplished in such a short period of time and I’m eager to see all these statues installed.”

Nathaniel Trelease, chairman of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission, said, “The Capital City of Wyoming has a special vocation to honor the history of one of only 50 states of the union. It has been deeply fulfilling to watch individuals and families from every walk of life eagerly participate in remembering Wyoming’s story in public art. When the project is complete, it’ll be a tribute not only to Wyoming’s glorious past but also the character of its present.”

Harvey Deselms, curator of the project, said, “We hope to resume installations soon. Extended delays in getting material for the pedestals has caused us to slow our pace of installations. Also, we will soon announce an outdoor party for the entire city to dedicate and celebrate the project. More soon!”

For more information on the project or how to donate a bronze, please contact Harvey Deselms at deselmsart@aol.com or Nathaniel Trelease at nathanieltrelease@gmail.com or visit the project website. The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was publicly announced at an October 4th, 2021 press conference by Mayor Collins, Trelease, and Deselms.

Story by the City of Cheyenne