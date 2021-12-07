Capitol Avenue Bronze Project to see Three Installations This Week

CHEYENNE – The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project is excited to announce the installation of three more bronzes on Capitol Avenue on Wednesday, December 8th. These are the second in a series of bronzes that will eventually be installed on the corners of Capitol Avenue from the historic train depot to the Capitol. The bronzes are in honor of the history and heritage of the people of Cheyenne and Wyoming and depict images of the American West, its people, and wildlife. All bronzes are generously donated by private individuals and families as their gift to the city and the state.

The bronzes being donated tomorrow consist of:

“Norma’s Calf,” by Rich Haines

Placement: Northeast corner of 17th St. & Capitol Ave.

Dedication: Harvey Deselms opened his art gallery, Deselms Fine Art & Custom Framing in June of 1993 and has been an advocate for art in public places ever since. He has had a part in several sculptures around town and believes that sculpture helps build a pride of place feeling for the locals and offers visitors a glimpse at Wyoming’s history, culture, and art scene. Deselms and his siblings wanted to be a part of the project and honor the memory of their parents Kenneth and Norma. Norma took sculptor Rich Haines around the family ranch to show him her favorite calf, thus the title of the piece “Norma’s Calf”.

“Dakota Wind,” by Martha Pettigrew

Placement: Southwest corner of 16th St. & Capitol Ave.

Dedication: The bronze is being gifted to Cheyenne by Jim and Phyllis O’Connor, who have lived in Cheyenne since 1977. Jim is retired from Wyoming Department of Transportation and Phyllis is retired from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. They are pleased to be part of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project and hope it will bring much joy to all who visit downtown Cheyenne. They have donated “Dakota Wind” to honor all people who have lived in Wyoming.

“Promise of the Prairie,” by George Lundeen

Placement: Northeast corner of 22nd St. & Capitol Ave.

Dedication: Dr. Bob Prentice was a pediatrician at the Cheyenne Children’s Clinic for more than 45 years. Dr. Sandra Surbrugg is a dermatologist at the Cheyenne Skin Clinic. They are longtime sponsors of the arts, the Cheyenne Symphony, LCCC, and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. They think the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project will add beauty and historical interest to Cheyenne’s downtown district. They chose the “Promise of the Prairie” because they want to honor the families of Wyoming who took a chance for the promise and hope of a better life.

For more information on the project or how to donate a bronze, please contact Harvey Deselms at deselmsart@aol.com or Nathaniel Trelease at nathanieltrelease@gmail.com or visit www.CapitolAvenueBronze.org. The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was publically announced at an October 4th press conference by Mayor Patrick Collins, Nathaniel Trelease, and Harvey Deselms.