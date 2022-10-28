Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the Cheyenne Community

The Wyoming State Museum, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and Cheyenne Depot Museum are hosting a series of events to celebrate Día de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) with the community. Information about all of the events can be found on Facebook.

Día de los Muertos is a two-day religious holiday that originated in Mexico and is traditionally celebrated across Latin America and beyond. During these two days, it is believed that the passageway between the real world and the spirit world opens, allowing deceased loved ones to come back and visit their living relatives. Traditions and customs vary in different places, but the base beliefs remain the same.

Opportunities to celebrate will take place all week long, from November 1 – November 5. Everyone is welcome to enjoy these community celebrations and open their eyes to cultures and traditions that they might have never known about. Here’s what to expect around town:

CHEYENNE BOTANIC GARDENS:

Beginning on November 1, stop by the Botanic Gardens to enjoy their beautiful flower display and community ofrenda. You can even bring items of your own to add to the Ofrenda.

On November 3 at 4:30 PM, take a free class to learn how to make tamales with Gloria Roldan (space is limited, register by calling 307-637-6458). Then, on Nov 5, enjoy a Family Event with performances by Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol at 1pm and 2:30 p.m., food from local vendors, and take-home kids activity kits.

CHEYENNE DEPOT MUSEUM:

On Wednesday, Nov 2, at 6:30 pm the Cheyenne Depot Museum will host a lecture by Virginia Sanchez: “Día de los Muertos: A History of Migration and Legacy.” Before the talk begins, enjoy a dance performance by Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol.

WYOMING STATE MUSEUM:

At the Wyoming State Museum, families won’t want to miss their annual Día de los Muertos Family Day on Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make sugar skulls, enjoy games and crafts, get your face painted, learn about monarch butterflies, get food from local vendors, and take in dance performances by Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Register online today.

Those who can’t attend on Saturday are encouraged to visit the museum all week (to see ofrenda displays created by local high school students, as well as a small art exhibit displaying the works of artists submitted their work to be featured on this year’s event marketing.

CHEYENNE STREET RAILWAY TROLLEY:

The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley will be providing transportation between the Wyoming State Museum and the Botanic Gardens on November 5 from 10:30 am – 1:00 pm, so families can easily enjoy both events. While riding the trolley, community member Carol Matteson Pascal will be discussing the history of Día de los Muertos and the meaning of items families placed on the ofrendas.

Please call 307-630-2573 for more information.