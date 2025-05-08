Celebrate Small Business Month with Local Impact

Fun fact: 98.9% of Wyoming’s businesses are classified as small businesses, and they employ nearly two out of every three workers in the state. That’s not just a number—that’s your neighbors, your friends, your family.

May is Small Business Month, and it’s the perfect time to remember that all business is local. When you shop local, you’re supporting jobs, reinvesting in your community, and keeping our local economy strong.

If you’re one of Wyoming’s small but mighty businesses, now’s your chance to get the recognition you deserve on a national level. Applications are open for the U.S. Chamber’s America’s Top Small Business Awards (CO—100).

Let’s show the nation the power of Wyoming enterprise—this month and every month.