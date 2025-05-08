Wyoming is Real-ly Prepared for New ID Compliance

It’s getting Real now—in just two days time, you’ll need to have a specific type of ID to be able to travel. The Real ID deadline will be here tomorrow, May 7th, after nearly two decades of anticipation. With more than 30 states less than 70% compliant, frantic citizens are rushing to update their IDs, flooding DMVs and other issuing agencies.

WY We’re on Top: Wyoming is way ahead of the game! Nearly 100% of Wyoming ID’s are Real ID compliant, so most residents can breathe easy. For those whose driver’s licenses are not compliant, a passport is an acceptable alternative. However, an estimated 343.5k Wyomingites don’t have a valid passport, which is about 60% of the state’s residents.

Worried that your ID might not be Real? The good news is that all Wyoming ID’s and licenses have been Real ID compliant since 2011. If that doesn’t ease your concerns, you can double-check your ID’s compliance and learn more about the act itself on the U.S. Homeland Security website. Keep it Real, Wyoming!