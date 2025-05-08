Freedom for Freelancers: 2024 Independent Contractor Rule on Pause

In January 2024, a new ruling shook up the way we classify workers as either “employees” or “independent contractors.” This legislation made it harder to qualify as an independent contractor, forcing many businesses to reclassify their contractors as employees.

What they’re saying: Recently, the Department of Labor hit the pause button on enforcing the 2024 Independent Contractor Rule. This move was embraced and celebrated by businesses nationwide. Marc Freedman, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Employment Policy Division, issued the following statement about the pause:

“While the pause is a step in the right direction, we hope the court will follow suit and strike the rule permanently. We sued the Department of Labor because its rule would deprive millions of Americans the freedom to choose to work as an independent contractor. Individuals want to work as independent contractors for all kinds of reasons, including greater work-life balance, the ability to choose when and how to work, and the opportunity to be one’s own boss,”

WY it Matters: Your Wyoming Chamber has always stood by making life easier for businesses. This pause gives businesses the freedom to make decisions that best suit their needs. We applaud the Department of Labor for putting this rule on hold and letting businesses take the lead.