F.E. Warren AFB to Host 2025 Senior Purple Cord Recognition Ceremony

Posted On May 8, 2025
The 90th Missile Wing will host its annual Senior Purple Cord Recognition Ceremony at the Trail’s End Event Center Ballroom, May 20, 2025. The ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m., with senior participants arriving by 4:00 p.m.

This event honors military-connected graduating high school seniors, celebrating their accomplishments and the unique challenges they’ve overcome as dependents of active duty, guard, reserve, or retired military service members.

Highlights of the ceremony will include the presentation of Purple Cords and certificates.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP to 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs at 307-773-3381 or 90mw.pa@us.af.mil, or at the contact information below, no later than 3 p.m., May 14, 2025.




F.E. Warren AFB to Host 2025 Senior Purple Cord Recognition Ceremony
