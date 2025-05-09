Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Closes It’s 70th Season with Fortune and Glory

In the immortal words of Indiana Jones, “Fortune and glory, kid. Fortune and glory.” The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is delivering both as it closes out its monumental 70th season with a musical event as legendary as the quote itself.

Join Maestro William Intriligator and the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra on Friday, May 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center for an unforgettable evening of powerful music, exceptional talent, and community collaboration.

The concert opens with Strauss’s Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks—a playful and mischievous tone poem that sets the stage for an electrifying night. Then comes the grand finale: Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana—a force of nature featuring massive choral forces, spine-tingling rhythms, and soaring vocals.

The performance will feature acclaimed soloists:

Anna McMahon, soprano

Javier Abreu, tenor

Andrew Garland, baritone

And a choral powerhouse of local talent including:

University of Wyoming Choruses

LCCC Collegiate Chorale

Capital Chorale

Cheyenne Chamber Singers

All-City Children’s Choir

Don’t miss this musical adventure worthy of the silver screen. It’s bold. It’s big. It’s 70 seasons in the making.

Tickets range from $11.50 to $53 for in-person seating, with a $25 livestream option per household—bringing the symphony’s magic straight to your living room.

This finale is presented by Cheyenne Skin Clinic, with Guest Artists underwritten by ANB Bank, Pete & Chloe Illoway, Charla & Bob Nelson, Bill Runyan, and The Kenneth & Myra Monfort Charitable Foundation.

Season sponsors include Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center.

Get your tickets today at cheyennesymphony.org or by calling (307) 778-8561.