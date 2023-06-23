Celebrate some of the best among us

Once a year we pause to recognize some of the best among us. We use our annual dinner as a platform to thank and to celebrate. While most of the year we are dealing with serious topics and issues we feel it is important to pause annually to celebrate our community successes and thank those that have made those successes possible. There is a quote by John Quincy Adams that says,

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

This quote sums up our efforts perfectly. We understand that no title or position takes the place of actions. Please join me in congratulating all the nominees and winners of our awards presentation, and be thankful that our community is blessed with individuals that help others dream, learn, do, and become.