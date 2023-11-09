Celebrate the Holidays with Holland and Hart ☃

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer – and Holland and Hart is doing their part to spread joy across the community! Join them on Thursday, November 30 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the holiday season with hors d’oeuvres at their new office. Not only will there be a festive feast, you will also get the chance to bid on gift baskets, with all proceeds going to Cheyenne Friday Food Bag Foundation. Make sure to RSVP before November 23rd – we’ll see you there!

0 Shares









