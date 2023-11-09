Home » Community

Celebrate the Holidays with Holland and Hart ☃

Shortgo Posted On November 9, 2023
0
0


‘Tis the season for holiday cheer – and Holland and Hart is doing their part to spread joy across the community! Join them on Thursday, November 30 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the holiday season with hors d’oeuvres at their new office. Not only will there be a festive feast, you will also get the chance to bid on gift baskets, with all proceeds going to Cheyenne Friday Food Bag Foundation. Make sure to RSVP before November 23rd – we’ll see you there!




Trending Now
Who’s Your Pick for the Beautification Award?
Shortgo November 10, 2023
Sheriff Kozak Talks Business, Lava Lamps, and Crime
Sydney O'Brien November 9, 2023
Read Next

You are reading
Celebrate the Holidays with Holland and Hart ☃
Share No Comment